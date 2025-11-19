Samuel (elbow/neck) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Texans.

Despite playing 28 offensive snaps and catching two of three targets for 19 yards in the Week 11 win over the Buccaneers, Samuel was unable to practice all week and is now in line to miss his fifth game of the season Thursday. While the Ohio State product is sidelined, expect Ray Davis and Ty Johnson to operate as Buffalo's top kick returners.