Samuel (neck/ribs) is inactive for Monday's road game against Atlanta.

Samuel was initially listed as questionable for Monday's matchup after logging a LP-DNP-LP practice slate, but he ultimately won't go. With Buffalo set to benefit from a Week 7 bye, Samuel will have extra time to get healthy and work to get back on the field Week 8 versus the Panthers on Sunday, Oct. 26. With Samuel sidelined, Keon Coleman, Khalil Shakir and Joshua Palmer are in line to lead the Bills' Week 6 WR corps, while Brandon Codrington and Ty Johnson will operate as the team's top kick returners.