The Bills selected Hardy in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 219th overall.

The Bills targeted an interesting project at cornerback with the Hardy selection. Hardy never carved out a starting job at Penn State and will turn 23 in June, but she also played 48 games in Happy Valley. He's small at 5-foot-9 and 179 pounds, meaning he'll work exclusively out of the slot. At the same time, he has 4.38 speed and had a 42.5-inch vertical at the combine. Hardy also had two punt return touchdowns in 2023, which takes the sting out of the Bills losing Deonte Harty this offseason.