Bills' Daikiel Shorts: Turning heads
Shorts has six catches for 59 yards through two preseason games and may have put himself as a consideration for a final roster spot, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Shorts is an undrafted free agent that just came off a nice career at West Virginia. While there's not much explosiveness to his game, he's versatile and has good hands. The Bills seem to have three receiver spots locked with Jordan Matthews, Zay Jones and return guru Brandon Tate, while three other veterans in Andre Holmes, Rod Streater and Philly Brown seem like the best bets for the other three spots. However, Holmes hasn't done much of anything in a month, while Streater is hurt, so you never know. More likely, the Bills will try and sneak Shorts onto the practice squad.
