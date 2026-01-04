Kincaid (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Kincaid, who was inactive for the Bills' Week 17 loss to the Eagles, was limited at practice this week before being listed as questionable for the contest. Though Kincaid is in uniform versus the Jets, it remains to be seen how may snaps he'll see in the Bills' regular-season finale, with the team potentially managing the workload of some of its key players ahead of the postseason.