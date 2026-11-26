Kincaid (thumb/ankle) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Chiefs.

Kincaid, who was unavailable for this past Sunday's 26-9 victory over Miami, drew limited listings on Buffalo's Monday through Wednesday practice/injury reports before approaching Thursday's contest with an 'official' designation. With the tight end's Week 12 active status confirmed, Kincaid represents a viable fantasy lineup option at his position, having averaged 3.6 catches on 4.6 targets for 54.1 receiving yards with two TDs through nine games played to date.