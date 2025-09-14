Kincaid caught four of six targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

Kincaid led the Bills in targets and receiving yards as the passing attack took a back seat to the running game, which produced 224 yards and three touchdowns. The 2023 first-round pick has opened his third NFL campaign with a pair of four-catch performances and should remain involved in Thursday's Week 3 home game against the Dolphins.