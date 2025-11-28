Kincaid (hamstring) will remain limited at practice Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Kincaid didn't practice Wednesday, but back-to-back limited sessions offer hope that the tight end -- who last saw game action in Week 10 -- could return to the lineup Sunday against the Steelers. The Bills' upcoming injury report is slated to reveal Kincaid's Week 13 game status, in any case.