Kincaid (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.

As did fellow TE Dawson Knox (knee), which gives the duo one more chance to work fully before the Bills assign injury designations ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Jets. Kincaid was inactive in Week 17, and giving that he's still limited by his knee issue, it's plausible that the Bills could elect to err on the side of caution with him this weekend, will the NFL postseason looming.