Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Another limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kincaid (knee) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Kincaid also was limited Wednesday, but at this stage there's nothing to suggest that he won't be available for Sunday's playoff opener against the Jaguars. Either way, Friday's final injury report is set to clarify whether the Bills' top tight end approaches the contest with an injury designation.
