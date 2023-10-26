Kincaid is expected to serve as the Bills' No. 1 tight end for at least the next four games after Buffalo placed Dawson Knox (wrist) on injured reserve Thursday, Nick Wojton of USA Today reports.

Knox was already in line to miss Thursday's game against the Buccaneers after he underwent surgery on his injured wrist earlier this week, but his move to IR means that he'll be forced to miss an additional three contests, at a minimum. Though Knox had started in all seven of his appearances this season and played at least 50 percent of the snaps on offense in each of those contests, Kincaid had seen a similarly sizable role due to the Bills' willingness to have the rookie first-round pick line up all over the formation. While Knox is on the mend from surgery, Kincaid could line up out wide or in the slot less frequently and instead act as a more traditional tight end, but the 24-year-old's overall involvement in the passing game should expand nonetheless as the Bills look to redistribute the four targets per game Knox had been averaging on the season.