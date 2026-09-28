Kincaid secured two of three targets for 38 yards and lost a fumble in the Bills' 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Kincaid finished third in receptions and receiving yards on the afternoon for the Bills and tied for the same slotting in targets, but the tight end's downturn in production compared to the first two weeks stood out. Kincaid had opened the season with a combined 12-125-1 line on 14 targets, but the Chargers appeared to key on slowing him down Sunday and also forced the ball from him at the end of a 24-yard catch late in the third quarter for his first lost fumble since his 2023 rookie campaign. Despite the relatively quiet performance, Kincaid should remain a key figure in the air attack during a Week 4 home matchup against the Patriots next Sunday.