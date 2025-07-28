Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Bothered by knee soreness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kincaid missed Monday's practice due to knee soreness, Alex Brasky of Bills Digest reports.
It's unclear if the injury is to the same knee that Kincaid had problems with last season when he missed Weeks 11-14. Whatever the case, there's no indication for now that he's dealing with a serious issue.
More News
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Adds strength ahead of third season•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Prolific drop in AFCCG•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: One catch in divisional-round win•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Three catches in wild-card win•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Sits out Week 18•
-
Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Just two catches in Week 17•