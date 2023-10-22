Kincaid (concussion) caught all eight of his targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 29-25 loss to the Patriots.

In his return from a one-game absence, Kincaid led the Bills in catches and receiving yards while finishing four targets behind Stefon Diggs' team-high total. This was easily the best game of the 2023 first-round pick's young career, as Kincaid's previous highs were five catches and 43 yards. Kincaid has 25 catches to Dawson Knox's 15 heading into Thursday's Week 8 game against the Buccaneers, but Knox continues to take priority in the red zone while Kincaid has yet to find the end zone in his young career. Knox had a would-be touchdown erased by a penalty in the first quarter and caught a two-point conversion in the fourth.