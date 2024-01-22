Kincaid caught all five of his targets for 45 yards in Buffalo's 27-24 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The stat line explains more than just Kincaid having another strong game in what's been a fantastic rookie season, as the fact that his 45 yards led the team shows just how much the Bills couldn't get Stefon Diggs going in such a crucial game, or that Josh Allen has to play Superman with his legs for the team to keep up with elite opponents. As for Kincaid, his 73 receptions in the regular season were the fourth-most in NFL history by a rookie tight end, and he's already passed teammate Dawson Knox as the No. 1 tight end in the passing game. The future is bright for Kincaid, who posted a 73-673-2 line in 16 regular-season games, especially considering he'll have an elite quarterback throwing him the ball for perhaps the next several years.