Kincaid recorded six receptions on six targets for 108 yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Patriots.

Buffalo's offense looked out of sync for much of the game, but Kincaid was a bright spot. He recorded the first 100-yard receiving performance of his career in both regular-season and postseason contests, powered by a very efficient effort on six targets. Kincaid caught three passes of at least 20 yards, matching his total from the first four games of the season. Kincaid has also earned exactly six targets in three of his last four games, making him reliably involved in one of the most efficient offenses in the league.