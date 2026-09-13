Kincaid caught five of six targets for 130 yards in Sunday's 36-31 win over the Texans.

Kincaid did most of his damage late, recording catches of 40 and 35 yards in the fourth quarter. He cleared offseason addition DJ Moore by 30 receiving yards for the team lead while tying Khalil Shakir for second in targets behind Moore's eight. Kincaid played through a knee injury last season but looked healthy in this season opener while setting a new single-game career high in receiving yards. He'll try to keep rolling in Thursday's Week 2 home game against the Lions.