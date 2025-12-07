Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Catches TD in return
Kincaid caught four of five targets for 41 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 39-34 win over the Bengals.
After missed the prior three games with hamstring and knee issues, Kincaid made an immediate impact in his return to action, hauling in a five-yard TD in the third quarter. Josh Allen leaned heavily on all his tight ends given the cold, snowy conditions -- Dawson Knox led the Bills with six catches and 93 receiving yards, while No. 3 TE Jackson Hawes also caught a touchdown. A healthy Kincaid might be Allen's favorite target however, and through nine games this season he's established a new career high with five TDs, along with 33 catches on 41 targets for 489 yards. He'll look to build on this performance in Week 15 against the Patriots.
