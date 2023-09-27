Kincaid secured both of his targets for three yards in Sunday's 37-3 win over the Commanders.

Kincaid played 35 of the Bills' 68 offensive snaps Sunday, while veteran tight end Dawson Knox handled 41 snaps. The rookie's two targets were his fewest in a contest so far in his young career, and he has yet to find the end zone through three games. With that said, Kincaid has shown chemistry with Josh Allen which should continue to grow. In addition, Buffalo's use of 12-personnel on offense is affording the 23-year-old to line up as a wide receiver while Knox handles in-line tight end duties. Kincaid will look to bounce back in what could be a shootout between the Bills and Dolphins in Week 4.