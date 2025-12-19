Kincaid (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Cleveland.

After opening Week 16 prep with no on-field work Wednesday and Thursday due to a knee injury, Kincaid was able to practice without limitations Friday, setting him up to be available to the Bills offense this weekend. In his 10 appearances this season, he's hauled in 36 of 45 targets for 523 yards and five touchdowns, making him a reliable TE option for fantasy purposes.