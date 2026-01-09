Kincaid (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's wild-card game in Jacksonville.

Kincaid has been dealing with a knee injury from time to time since at least Week 14 prep, but he missed only one contest during that span, a Week 17 matchup with the Eagles. In the other four appearances since then, he combined for a 10-123-1 line on 13 targets. Kincaid followed up a limited walkthrough Wednesday and capped practice Thursday with all activity Friday, meaning he should be good for his typical share of snaps alongside fellow TE Dawson Knox.