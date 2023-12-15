Kincaid (thumb/shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Kincaid appeared to injure his shoulder in the second half against Kansas City last week, but he's avoided a serious issue and is good to go for Sunday's clash with Dallas. Despite Dawson Knox's return from IR last week, Kincaid still saw eight targets and played 78 percent of the offensive snaps.
