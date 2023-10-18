Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday that Kincaid has cleared the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Kincaid missed the Bills' Week 6 win over the Giants while in concussion protocol, but he appears to have received the green light for full contact in addition to gaining clearance from an independent neurologist in advance of Wednesday's practice. Barring any setbacks during the week of practice, Kincaid shouldn't face any restrictions heading into Sunday's matchup with the Patriots. As such, expect Kincaid and Dawson Knox to work as Buffalo's top tight ends this weekend, while Quintin Morris fades into the No. 3 role after recording a 15-yard touchdown reception against the Giants.