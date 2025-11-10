Kincaid is week-to-week after suffering a hamstring injury during Sunday's loss to the Dolphins, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Kincaid secured two of three targets for 37 yards before being forced out of Sunday's divisional loss in the third quarter. He appears to be dealing with an injury severe enough to likely keep him sidelined Week 11 versus the Buccaneers, and potentially longer, though the Bills haven't yet provided an estimated timetable for third-year pro's recovery. Kincaid has emerged as one of Josh Allen's clear top targets in the passing game alongside wide receiver Khalil Shakir, and any missed games on his part will thrust Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes into expanded roles at tight end.