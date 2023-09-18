Kincaid recorded five receptions on six targets for 43 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the Raiders.

Kincaid was heavily involved in the offense for the second consecutive game, and he now has 10 targets across two contests as a pro. Against the Raiders, he was regularly targeted by Josh Allen in the short areas of the field and also managed to show his ability to run after the catch to rack up additional yardage. The Bills appear willing to run a considerable amount of 12-personnel, allowing Kincaid to serve primarily as a receiver while Dawson Knox acts more as a traditional in-line tight end.