Kincaid brought in seven of eight targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 41-31 win over the Lions on Thursday.

The star tight end put together a fitting encore to his season-opening 5-130-0 line against the Texans, setting the pace for the Bills in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the night. Kincaid repeatedly got into the second level of the Lions defense during the high-scoring victory -- including on his 16-yard scoring grab late in the first half -- and his particularly elevated workload was partly the byproduct of DJ Moore's exit with a shoulder injury shortly before the tight end's touchdown catch. Kincaid will remain a vital component of the Bills' red-hot air attack in a Week 3 home showdown against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 27.