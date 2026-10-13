Kincaid brought in one of two targets for seven yards and recorded a two-point conversion catch in the Bills' 37-34 overtime win over the Rams on Monday night.

Kincaid's quiet stretch after a stellar first two games of the season continued Monday in a game where Josh Allen recorded only 12 completions. However, the fourth-year tight end made one of the two times he touched the ball count, as he recorded a two-point conversion catch following Josh Allen's one-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter to give the Bills a seven-point lead at the time. Kincaid has a modest 4-52-0 line over the last three games outside of the two-pointer, however, so he'll be looking for a boost in opportunity during a Week 6 road matchup against the Raiders on Sunday.