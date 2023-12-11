Kincaid (shoulder) is viewed as day-to-day as Sunday's game against the Cowboys approaches, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

While coach Sean McDermott relayed Monday that safety Micah Hyde (stinger) and defensive end A.J. Epenesa (rib) were in the week-to-week category, Kincaid was deemed day-to-day, which suggests that the tight end potentially could play through his shoulder issue this weekend. Added context with regard to his Week 15 status will arrive no later than Wednesday's practice, but if Kincaid is limited or out versus Dallas, Dawson Knox would be next up for Buffalo's TE snaps.