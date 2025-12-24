Kincaid (knee) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's walk-through practice.

The same applies to fellow TE Dawson Knox (knee), though it's possible that both of their 'DNPs' were maintenance-related. Kincaid -- who has been managing a knee issue -- was also deemed a non-participant both last Wednesday and Thursday before working fully Friday and approaching Week 16 action without an injury designation. A repeat of that pattern is plausible ahead of Sunday's game against the Eagles.