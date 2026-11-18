Kincaid (thumb/ankle) did not practice Wednesday, David Furones of the Sun Sentinel reports.

Kincaid played 46 percent of the Bills' snaps in Week 10, which is in line with what his workload has been since the bye. However, there are now reported ankle and thumb injuries keeping him from practice as the Bills prepare for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Kincaid has been a key piece of the Bills' passing game with 32 catches for 487 yards and two touchdowns thus far. The practice report Friday will be telling for Kincaid's Week 11 status.