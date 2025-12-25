Kincaid (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice estimate.

Kincaid was also listed as a 'DNP' in Wednesday's walk-through, which also goes for fellow TE Dawson Knox (knee). Friday's final injury report will thus be telling with regard to the duo's chances of playing Sunday against the Eagles, but it's worth noting that last week Kincaid was also deemed a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday before working fully Friday and heading into Week 16 action minus an injury designation.