Kincaid secured all six targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 33-30 overtime divisional-round loss to the Broncos on Saturday.

The talented tight end shook off some nagging knee and calf injuries to suit up and finish as the Bills' leader in receiving yards on the afternoon. Kincaid also contributed to Buffalo's comeback from what had been a 23-10 deficit by recording a 14-yard touchdown grab early in the fourth quarter. Both Kincaid's reception and receiving yardage tallies were his highest since Week 9, while his scoring catch was his second in as many playoff games. Kincaid also put together a solid 2025 regular season during which he missed five games, generating a 39-571-5 line on 49 targets, with 13 of his catches going for 20-plus yards.