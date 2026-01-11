Kincaid caught three of five targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round Sunday.

The third-year tight end connected with Josh Allen on a 15-yard TD midway through the fourth quarter, part of a wild sequence in which the two teams got into the end zone on four straight drives as they traded the lead back and forth. It was Kincaid's second score in six career playoff games, and his first score since Week 14 this season as he played sparingly down the stretch. Kincaid appears full healthy however, as the Bills await their opponent in the divisional round.