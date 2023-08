Kincaid recorded three receptions on four targets for 45 yards in Saturday's 27-15 preseason loss to the Steelers.

Kincaid began his day with the first unit as Dawson Knox (finger) was forced to miss the game. His first catch as a pro came from Josh Allen, though Kincaid connected with Matt Barkley for gains of 21 and 16 yards. Kincaid is likely to have a significant role in the offense come Week 1 of the regular season, and he flashed his big-play potential in Saturday's exhibition contest.