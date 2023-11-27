Kincaid caught five of six targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Eagles.
The rookie tight end's longest reception went for only 14 yards, but Kincaid still saw solid volume as he hauled in at least five passes for sixth straight game. He sports a 39-356-2 line over that stretch, and even if Dawson Knox (wrist) is able to return following the Bills' Week 13 bye, it's hard to imagine Kincaid's role in the passing game shrinking significantly given the chemistry he's established with Josh Allen.
