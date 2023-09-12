Kincaid caught all four of his targets for 26 yards in Monday's 22-16 overtime loss to the Jets.
Kincaid put forth an efficient, albeit subdued, NFL debut. He had one more yard than veteran tight end Dawson Knox on the same number of targets. Both Knox and Kincaid should get their fair share of attention from quarterback Josh Allen in a pass-heavy Buffalo offense.
