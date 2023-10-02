Kincaid brought in four of five targets for 27 yards in the Bills' 48-20 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The rookie finished second in receptions and targets to Stefon Diggs on the afternoon for the Bills, and he outpaced position mate Dawson Knox by three catches and targets apiece. Kincaid has seemingly already developed into Josh Allen's preferred pass-catching option at tight end, as he now has 15 receptions for 99 yards on 17 targets. Kincaid's next opportunity to build on an encouraging start to his career comes in a Week 5 matchup versus the Jaguars in London.