Kincaid caught two of three targets for 58 yards in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

Kincaid contributed catches of four and 54 yards to finish second on the team in receiving yards behind DJ Moore (90). The 2023 first-round pick has seen his usage fluctuate throughout the campaign, as Kincaid has failed to exceed three targets on five occasions but has drawn at least six looks from Josh Allen in each of the other four games. Kincaid is making the most of his opportunities for a second consecutive regular season, averaging 11.9 yards per target in 2026 after leading all qualified TEs with 11.7 YPT in 2025. Next up for Kincaid is a Week 11 home game against the Dolphins.