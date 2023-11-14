Kincaid brought in five of six targets for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Bills' 24-22 loss to the Broncos on Monday night.

Kincaid set the pace for the Bills in receptions and tied for the team lead in targets while recording his second career touchdown on a 22-yard grab late in the first half. The rookie tight end has recorded at least five catches in four consecutive contests and scored in two of the last three, keeping his fantasy stock elevated heading into a Week 11 divisional battle against the Jets.