Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Gets scoring started in wild win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kincaid caught all four of his targets for 48 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-40 win over the Ravens.
Kincaid scored a 15-yard touchdown on the opening drive but was relatively quiet the rest of the way, especially considering Josh Allen ultimately threw for 394 yards. This was nonetheless an encouraging performance from Kincaid, who had only two regular-season touchdowns apiece in the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. Dawson Knox had two catches for 20 yards and rookie fifth-round pick Jackson Hawes also had a 29-yard catch, but Kincaid clearly looks like the top receiving option among Buffalo's tight ends heading into Week 2 against the Jets.
