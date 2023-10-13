Kincaid (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Buffalo's top two tight ends will take questionable tags into Sunday, as both Kincaid and Dawson Knox (wrist) weren't able to advance beyond limited participation in practice this week. While Knox could still play despite not practicing fully, Kincaid will need clearance from an independent neurologist ahead of Sunday's contest in order to exit concussion protocol and receive the green light to suit up. Beyond Knox and Kincaid, the Bills have Quintin Morris as the only other tight end on the 53-man active roster, though Joel Wilson could be elevated from the practice squad if additional depth is needed at the position this week.