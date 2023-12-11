Kincaid (shoulder) went to the X-ray room following Sunday's 20-17 win over Kansas City, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Kincaid was deemed probable to return in the fourth quarter but the Bills just had to kneel the game out on their final possession. The rookie tight end finished with five catches for 21 yards on eight targets. If Kincaid's shoulder injury hampers his availability for the team's Week 15 matchup with the Cowboys, Dawson Knox would likely see additional involvement in the passing game.