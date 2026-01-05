Kincaid caught all three of his targets for 48 yards in Buffalo's win over the Jets on Sunday.

After missing Week 17 with a knee injury, Kincaid was able to log some reps despite the Bills resting most of their other key starters. With the team's lack of a true No. 1 wide receiver, Kincaid is going to have to play a pivotal role in the playoffs if Buffalo is going to make a postseason run. Kincaid posted a pair of 100-yard games during the regular season but was also held under 50 yards nine times.