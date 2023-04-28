The Bills selected Kincaid in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 25th overall.

The Bills traded up from the 27th pick to make the selection, making the former Utah and San Diego star the first tight end off the board. Dawson Knox is the presumed starting tight end for Buffalo, yet the Bills would only make this selection if they had extensive plans for Kincaid. It's reasonable to suspect that Knox will continue to handle all the inline tasks, in which case Kincaid (6-foot-4, 246 pounds) would function more like a slot receiver whenever the Bills leave two-TE. As a smaller tight end Kincaid will need to make his living running down the seam and maybe getting some boundary looks on shorter fields. Whether Kincaid can make a mainstream fantasy impact might depend on how many reps he can take from penciled-in slot wideout Khalil Shakir.