Kincaid didn't catch either of his two targets in Sunday's 31-10 win over the Cowboys.

Josh Allen completed just seven passes as Buffalo went with a run-heavy approach in the comfortable win. If the Bills' newfound success on the ground continues, Kincaid could be limited by a lack of volume again in Week 16 against the Chargers, especially with fellow tight end Dawson Knox healthy. Kincaid's yardage total has dropped in each of the past five games since the rookie compiled a career-high 81 receiving yards in Week 9 against the Bengals.