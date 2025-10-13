Kincaid (oblique) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Falcons.

Kincaid, who opened the practice week Thursday sporting a non-contact jersey, was subsequently deemed limited in all three sessions before being listed as questionable for Monday's contest. Now that he's been ruled out versus Atlanta, Dawson Knox is in line to lead the Bills' Week 6 TE corps, with Jackson Hawes available to mix in. Kincaid will target a potential return to action Oct. 26 against the Panthers, following Buffalo's bye week.