Bills' Dalton Kincaid: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kincaid (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
Kincaid was listed as a non-participant at practice Wednesday and Thursday, before being deemed limited Friday and questionable to face Philadelphia. Now that he's been made inactive, Dawson Knox will have an opportunity to lead the Bills' Week 17 TE corps, with Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu also in the mix. Kincaid will thus target a return to action in Week 18 versus the Jets.
