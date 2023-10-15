Kincaid (concussion) is inactive for Sunday night's game against the Giants.
Kincaid approached the contest listed as questionable after logging limited participation in practice this week but was evidently unable to clear the NFL's concussion protocol ahead of the contest. As a result, fellow TE Dawson Knox (wrist) figures to see added opportunities in the Bills offense Sunday. Kincaid will now target a potential return to action Oct. 22 against the Patriots.
