Kincaid (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

After being deemed a 'DNP' on Wednesday, Kincaid, who last saw game action in Week 10, practiced in a limited fashion both Thursday and Friday before being listed as questionable to face Pittsburgh. In his continued absence, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes will handle the Bills' Week 13 tight-end duties, a context that resulted in Knox catching three of his four targets for 17 yards and Hawes hauling in both of his targets in the team's 23-19 loss to the Texans on Nov. 20.