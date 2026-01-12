Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Kincaid (lower leg) wearing a walking boot after Sunday's 27-24 win over the Jaguars in the wild-card round was "precautionary," Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

McDermott said Kincaid "should be fine" for Saturday's upcoming divisional-round road matchup against the Broncos, per Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News, but the third-year tight end's activity level at practice will be worth monitoring. Kincaid secured three of five targets for 28 yards and one touchdown versus Jacksonville, the sixth time across the 2025 campaign that he and quarterback Josh Allen have connected for a receiving score. The 28 offensive snaps Kincaid handled versus the Jaguars marks his largest workload since Week 5 of the regular season.